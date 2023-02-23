Regions in Tajikistan near border with China hit by 6.8 magnitude earthquake

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Thursday (February 23) that a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tajikistan in early hours of the day. The agency said that the earthquake struck at 5:37 am local time (0037 GMT) and the epicentre was at the depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles). USGS added that "little or no population" would be exposed to landslide due to the quake. Reuters reported the magnitude of the earthquake to be 7.2

The epicentre of the earthquake appeared to be in Gorno-Badakshan. It is a semi-autonomous region bordering Afghanistan and China. It is about 67 kilometres away from Murghob, a small mountain town.

A 5.0-magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake, followed by a 4.6-magnitude quake.

The sparsely populated territory is surrounded by the towering Pamir Mountains and is home to Lake Sarez.

The aquamarine-coloured body of water -- formed as a result of an earthquake in 1911 -- is among Tajikistan's largest lakes.

Located behind Lake Sarez is a natural dam deep in the Pamir mountains, and experts have warned the consequences will be catastrophic if the dam is breached.

Tajikistan, along with the rest of Central Asia -- is very prone to natural disasters. It has a long history of earthquakes, floods, landslides and such calamities.

Earlier this month, nine people died in a February 15 avalanche in Gorno-Badakhshan, while another person was killed the same day in an avalanche on a highway near the capital.

(With inputs from agencies)

