Morning news brief: Biden and Trump win Michigan primaries, Japan depopulation crisis, and more

The race for the US Presidential Elections in November is getting more intense, with Donald Trump emerging as the frontrunner in the GOP primaries in Michigan and Joe Biden securing victory in the Democratic Party primaries. On the war front, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a claim that Israel's resistance to the efforts to end the war in Gaza has received popular support in the United States.

In other news, San Francisco has issued an apology to African Americans and their descendants for racism. Meanwhile, the latest birth rate figures from Japan paint a grim picture with the numbers falling to a historic low in 2023. Finally, in India, the ruling party Bhartiya Janata Party has secured a big win in Rajya Sabha with eight seats in the state of Uttar Pradesh, one in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

The US state of Michigan on Tuesday voted in the presidential primary elections which were expected to be yet another ticker-tape parade for Republican Donald Trump, but as per the numbers trickling in could also be a resounding win for Democrat Joe Biden.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday (Feb 27 said that he has been resisting the efforts to end the war in Gaza at a 'premature' stage consistently.

In a historic move, San Francisco has issued an official apology to African Americans and their descendants for the city's involvement in racism against them.

In Japan, the number of babies born fell for the eighth straight year, falling to a record low last year. As per preliminary government data released on Tuesday, the number of births fell by more than 50 per cent. The massive plunge underscores the daunting task the country faces in trying to stem depopulation.