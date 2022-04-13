Morning news brief: Biden accuses Russian forces of committing 'genocide', Johnny Depp case, and more

Here are some of the top stories to start your day: As Russia continues its war operations in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden accused Russian forces of committing genocide in the country. Also read a report on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case.

Ukraine war: President Biden accuses Russian forces of committing 'genocide'

As Russia continues its war operations in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden accused Russian forces of committing genocide in the country. "Yes, I called it genocide," Biden said, adding, "We will let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me."

Brooklyn subway shooting: 'Person of interest' identified, manhunt underway for gunman

A manhunt is on after a gunman set off two smoke bombs and opened fire on common people in a New York subway car on Tuesday (April 12). He injured at least 20 people in the morning rush hour in the city.

Viktor Medvedchuk: Ukraine captures Vladimir Putin ally; Zelensky offers to swap him for captured Ukrainians

Ukraine on Tuesday (April 12) claimed that the authorities have captured a fugitive pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is deemed to be the closest ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the country.

Johnny Depp became 'monster' on drugs and alcohol, court hears

'Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp physically and sexually abused his then-wife Amber Heard during a drug- and alcohol-fueled benders during which he became a "monster," her lawyers told a court Tuesday.

WATCH | French Presidential Elections: Emmanuel Macron, far-right rival Marine Le Pen head for a knockout

It is election season in France and with the round one of voting one thing is clear that France is polarized like never before. Now one side is centrist Emmanuel Macron the other far-right Marine Le Pen.