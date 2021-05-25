Morning news brief: Belarus faces new sanctions over jetliner 'state piracy’ and more

We bring to you the biggest stories of the day so far. From EU saying tensions with UK stem from Brexit, not Northern Ireland protocol, to Congo's Goma being hit by tremors after volcanic eruption that left scores missing. And Indian fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has gone missing missing in Antigua.

We have it all. Please click on the headline to read the full story.

Belarus faces new sanctions over jetliner 'state piracy’, arrest of journalist

Western powers are piling up sanctions on Belarus and cutting off its aviation links, furious after it scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft and arrest a dissident journalist, an act one official denounced as 'state piracy'.

EU says tensions with UK stem from Brexit, not N Ireland protocol

The European Union's tensions with former member Britain are not due to problems with the Northern Ireland protocol agreed by both sides, but Brexit itself, the head of the bloc’s executive said on Tuesday.

Congo's Goma hit by tremors after volcanic eruption, scores missing

Repeated tremors shook the Congolese city of Goma on Monday, unnerving families still reeling from a volcano eruption at the weekend that destroyed nearby villages, displaced thousands and killed at least 32 people.

PNB scam: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi goes missing in Antigua

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda with the police launching a manhunt to trace him since Sunday, local media outlets reported.

Former top agent Barnea appointed next Mossad chief, replaces Cohen next week

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that David Barnea will be the next head of Israel's Mossad espionage agency.