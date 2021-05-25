PNB scam: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi goes missing in Antigua

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda with the police launching a manhunt to trace him since Sunday, local media outlets reported.

Choksi and Nirav Modi are the key people accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of $2 billion, fled India before the accusations surfaced in 2018.

The Commissioner of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Atlee Rodney, said the force is currently following up on the whereabouts of the Indian businessman who is rumoured to be missing at this time, local media antiguanewsroom.com reported.

The media reports say, Choksi, who had taken the citizenship of the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, was seen driving in the southern area of the island on Sunday.

Later, his vehicle was found but there was no trace of Choksi, the reports said.

Questions sent to his lawyer about the reports remained unanswered.

In 2018, Mehul Choksi, claimed that he had taken Antigua citizenship to expand his business as the passport of the Caribbean nation provides visa-free travel to 132 countries, local media in Antigua reported.

