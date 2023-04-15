Morning news brief: Attack on Japanese PM, Russian strikes on Ukraine's Sloviansk, and more

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, while delivering a speech in Wakayama, was attacked with a smoke bomb and had to be evacuated. In other news, a Russian strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk killed eight people, including a toddler. Meanwhile, the Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved an electronic call-up bill which will put restrictions on people attempting to dodge military service. Finally, Elon Musk's SpaceX will soon be launching its most powerful ever rocket named Starship.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida came under attack with a smoke bomb when he was delivering a speech in the Japanese city of Wakayama. The prime minister has now been evacuated safely and the attacker is apprehended, as per reports. Several explosions were heard and the officers while responding to the situation quickly rushed Kishida out of the scene.

A Russian shelling on a block of flats in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk killed eight people, including a toddler on Friday. The strike on the quiet Ukraine neighbourhood came as Russia put its naval fleet on high alert during a surprise inspection of its Pacific naval fleet.

Elon Musk's SpaceX will soon carry out its first test flight of 'Starship,' a rocket which, as per AFP, is touted as the company's most powerful rocket ever built and is designed to ferry humans to the Moon and beyond. The launch which is scheduled for Monday, as per a Reuters report, comes after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave it a green flag.



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday approved an electronic call-up bill which will put restrictions on people who are eligible for military service but try to dodge it by not showing up at their enlistment office.