Morning news brief: 78 killed in Beirut, Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony in India, and more!

Death toll from explosion in Beirut rises to 78; PM vows to make culprits pay

Death toll from a huge blast in port warehouses near central Beirut has gone up to 78. Read more

Storm Isaias kills four in US, leaves over 2.8 million homes without power

Tropical storm Isaias has killed at least four people so far, as it made its way through the US Atlantic Coast. Read more

Trump promises to assist Lebanon, calls the Beirut explosion an 'attack'

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday referred to a massive explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut as a possible attack, and extended help to the country. Read more

White House says unclear whether US government will get cut of TikTok sale

White House officials on Tuesday could not say how the US government would receive a portion of the proceeds from any sale of TikTok's US operations, one day after President Donald Trump called for a cut of the money. Read more