Morning news brief: Two Chinese scientists arrested in US; Iran warns to withdraw access to IAEA, and more

Two Chinese nationals with links to CCP arrested in US for smuggling biological pathogen, FBI Director calls it 'agroterrorism'

FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed that two Chinese nationals were arrested in the United States for allegedly trying to smuggle "a dangerous pathogen into the country."

Iran warns to withdraw access to IAEA in case of a politically motivated move

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned that in case of any politically motivated move from some governments on the Board of Governors regarding two alleged unproven issues will create challenges in Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

TikTok to be banned on June 19 in US? Here's what we know

As US talks with China ramp up, American President Donald Trump is likely to delay the ban on TikTok, a social media platform that has long been in discussion in the US. Presently, Trump's previous TikTok ban, which mandates that its parent company, China's ByteDance, divest from the US version of the video-sharing app, is set to expire on June 19.

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli reflects after lifting maiden title as RCB beat Punjab Kings by six runs in final

Having finally lifted that elusive trophy, Kohli fell to the ground with tears in his eyes. He couldn’t control his emotions, having waited for this moment for 18 years.

South Korea elections: Lee Jae-myung set to become South Korea's 21st president