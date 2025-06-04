/Iran warns to withdraw access to IAEA in case of a politically motivated move

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned that in case of any politically motivated move from some governments on the Board of Governors regarding two alleged unproven issues will create challenges in Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"If any specific action is taken in the Board of Governors, Iran will take the necessary measures regarding its nuclear activities and the UN nuclear watchdog's access (to its sites)," said Minister Kazem Gharibabadi

He made this remark on Tuesday (June 3) following meetings with ambassadors of the 17 member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, ambassadors of Russia and China, and subsequently with the ambassadors of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

He mentioned that Iran remains a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty(NPT) of the Nuclear Weapon and implements the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and cooperates extensively with the Agency in implementing its obligations under this agreement.

"Iran has so far not changed its access to the Agency or its implementation of safeguards obligations following the assassination of nuclear scientists, sabotage of nuclear facilities and threats to attack them, and the suspension of the implementation of the obligations of the other parties under the JCPOA, but this situation cannot continue." read the post.

He urged the Board of Governors to adopt a constructive approach to maintaining and expanding cooperation between Iran and the IAEA by opposing any political action.

On Sunday (June 1), the IAEA claimed in a report that Iran has enriched Uranium to 60 per cent purity and has not reported details about enrichment in three different facilities. He dismissed that report, saying that the fabricated data was from two decades ago.