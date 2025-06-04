/TikTok to be banned on June 19 in US? Here's what we know

As US talks with China ramp up, American president Donald Trump is likely to delay the ban on TikTok, a social media platform that has long been in discussion in US. Presently, Trump's previous TikTok ban, that mandates that its parent company, China's ByteDance, divest from the US version of the video-sharing app, is set to expires on June 19.

"The president has said he’s willing to (announce another extension) if it has to happen,” a government official familiar with Trump’s thinking told On The Money of the Post on Tuesday (June 3). The official further said that China is using TikTok as a “bargaining chip,” noting, “The Chinese just want to hold this up as leverage in the trade talks.”

"It’ll be protected. It’ll be very strongly protected. But if it needs an extension, I would be willing to give it an extension,” Trump had told NBC News while agreeing that he has a “little sweet spot” for TikTok in his heart.

TikTok could go dark if...

Earlier, Trump ally Larry Ellison's Oracle had revealed that Trump was willing to acquire Chinese social giant's US part. But before the talks could move ahead, Trump announced d his so-called ‘Liberation Day’ trade war earlier this year with steep tariffs on Chinese goods, some as high as 145%.

But, Trump now seems to view the app differently. “He believes the app, popular with younger Americans, helped get him elected in 2024,” a Wall Street banker said in the report.

He also warned that the US president might let TikTok "go dark on June 19, if he believes that the act would give him an edge at the negotiation table.