Morning news brief: Super Bowl victory parade shooting; farmers' protest enters day 3, and more

At least one person was killed while 22 were injured in a shooting incident in Missouri during a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl LVIII, earlier this week, US media reported. In other news, the US has intelligence of Russian nuclear capabilities in space which could threaten satellites, a report in the New York Times has claimed. The intel has been briefed to Congress and key US allies with some lawmakers demanding that President Joe Biden's administration declassify the information.

Three suspects have been detained so far for investigation, according to Kansas City Police chief Stacey Graves who described Wednesday's incident as a "tragedy". “There are a lot more people who are going to be forever impacted by what happened here today," said Graves.

United States President Joe Biden appealed to all Americans on Wednesday (Feb 14) to support his appeal to Congress to ban assault weapons, stating that the deadly shootout which took place at a Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City "cuts deep." "Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting," said Biden, in a White House statement.

Citing unnamed sources, the report claimed that Russia's potential deployment of a nuclear anti-satellite weapon in space could knock out US military communications and reconnaissance capabilities from above. The threat becomes even more pertinent as Washington does not have the capability to counter such a weapon and defend its satellites, the report added.

The farmer unions Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner faction), which have been leading the ongoing protests announced a ‘rail roko’ (stop trains) in the state of Punjab between 12 noon and 4 pm (local time) on Thursday (Feb 15) as the protesters geared up holding meeting with the cabinet ministers.