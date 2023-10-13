Morning brief: Israel accused of using white phosphorus munitions, 1.1mn Gazans told to relocate, and more
Story highlights
Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief.
Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief.
Israel-Hamas latest: Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions during its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. Reuters reports that when asked for comments on the Human Rights Watch's accusations, the Israeli military said it was "currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza."
Operation Ajay: First flight carrying 212 Indians stranded in Israel landed in New Delhi today. Rajeev Chandrashekhar, a minister in Union government was at the airport to receive the rescued Indians.
Israel-Hamas war: As reported by Israel’s newspaper Haaretz, several telephonic conversations were held between officials of IDF, Shin Bet security service and Southern Command the night before Hamas' assault, indicating that they received some concerning intelligence input.
trending now
Click on the headlines to read more.
The Human Rights Watch emphasised that Israel's deployment of such weapons poses a severe threat to the safety of civilians, and can potentially cause significant and long-lasting injuries
The United Nations has reportedly received information about an Israeli directive, ordering 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to move to the southern part of the territory within 24-hours.
Just the night before Hamas’ assault on Israel, the security and intelligence establishment of the Jewish nation received some unnerving signals that aroused concerns.
North Korea claims that the media reports of its weapons being used by Hamas in its attack against Israel are false.
Watch: Israel-Palestine war: US' Antony Blinken lands in Jordan, to meet with King Abdullah & Abbas
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv Israel as his mission in West Asia is largely to prevent a War even as Washington is strongly backing Israel in the war against Hamas. In a show of solidarity with Washington's closest West Asia Ally Blinken will meet senior officials and Israeli officials possibly including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.