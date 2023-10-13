Morning brief: Israel accused of using white phosphorus munitions, 1.1mn Gazans told to relocate, and more

Israel-Hamas latest: Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions during its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon. Reuters reports that when asked for comments on the Human Rights Watch's accusations, the Israeli military said it was "currently not aware of the use of weapons containing white phosphorus in Gaza."

Operation Ajay: First flight carrying 212 Indians stranded in Israel landed in New Delhi today. Rajeev Chandrashekhar, a minister in Union government was at the airport to receive the rescued Indians.

Israel-Hamas war: As reported by Israel’s newspaper Haaretz, several telephonic conversations were held between officials of IDF, Shin Bet security service and Southern Command the night before Hamas' assault, indicating that they received some concerning intelligence input.

The Human Rights Watch emphasised that Israel's deployment of such weapons poses a severe threat to the safety of civilians, and can potentially cause significant and long-lasting injuries

The United Nations has reportedly received information about an Israeli directive, ordering 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to move to the southern part of the territory within 24-hours.

Just the night before Hamas’ assault on Israel, the security and intelligence establishment of the Jewish nation received some unnerving signals that aroused concerns.

North Korea claims that the media reports of its weapons being used by Hamas in its attack against Israel are false.

Watch: Israel-Palestine war: US' Antony Blinken lands in Jordan, to meet with King Abdullah & Abbas