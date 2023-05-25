Morning brief: Twitter stutters as DeSantis announces 2024 presidential bid, Tina Turner passes away, & more

Twenty minutes before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' highly publicised 2024 presidential campaign launch, which was set for Wednesday with assistance from Twitter Circles, went from faltering along to being entirely offline before the candidate even got a chance to speak. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Delhi's Palam airport after concluding his three-nation visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Tina Turner, the captivating singer and stage performer who paired with husband Ike Turner for a spectacular run of smash singles and live shows in the 1960s and '70s, and who survived her awful marriage to triumph in middle life with the chart-topping "What's Love Got to Do With It," has died at the age of 83.

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday (May 24) officially confirmed his 2024 US presidential bid. Papers filed with the Federal Election Commission showed that DeSantis has launched his challenge to Donald Trump for the party's 2024 White House nomination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Delhi's Palam airport on Thursday morning, capping off a three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. PM Modi was greeted warmly at the airport, with crowds chanting 'Modi-Modi' upon his arrival in Delhi.

Canada and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and appoint new ambassadors, both countries said on Wednesday, bringing to a close a 2018 dispute that damaged relations and trade.

t's the end of an era. Legendary singer Tina Turner is dead. She was 83. According to her representative, she died after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Turner began her career in the 1950s and dominated music charts throughout her career giving the world iconic songs likeWhat's Love Got To Do With It. She was known as the queen of rock and roll and is considered one of the pioneers of the genre.