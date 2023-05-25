Ron DeSantis files papers to enter 2024 White House race

Republican Ron DeSantis has launched his hotly-anticipated challenge to Donald Trump for the party's 2024 White House nomination, papers filed with the Federal Election Commission showed on Wednesday.

The Florida governor was scheduled to kick off his presidential campaign officially at a live Twitter event with Elon Musk, the platform's owner, teeing off what is expected to be a bitter, acrimonious 18-month primary contest.

more to follow...

