ugc_banner

Ron DeSantis files papers to enter 2024 White House race

Washington, United States Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:22 AM IST

Ron DeSantis. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Ron DeSantis has launched his hotly-anticipated challenge to Donald Trump for the party's 2024 White House nomination 

Republican Ron DeSantis has launched his hotly-anticipated challenge to Donald Trump for the party's 2024 White House nomination, papers filed with the Federal Election Commission showed on Wednesday.

The Florida governor was scheduled to kick off his presidential campaign officially at a live Twitter event with Elon Musk, the platform's owner, teeing off what is expected to be a bitter, acrimonious 18-month primary contest.

more to follow...

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI cites 'existential threat' in call for AI regulation

South Korea postpones the third launch of homegrown rocket after technical glitch

UK PM Sunak decides against ordering further enquiry into Braverman's speeding fiasco

Topics