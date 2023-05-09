Morning brief: Russia suspends operations at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, air strikes continue in Sudan, & more

Russia has suspended operations at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in light of provocations by Ukrainian forces. Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-installed governor of the Russia-controlled part of the surrounding region, cited concerns over Kyiv's anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-held territory, including areas in the Zaporizhzhia region. The conflict in Sudan rages as the capital city Khartoum reported air strikes on Monday (May 8). A southern Khartoum resident told AFP that their family could hear “the sound of airstrikes which appeared to come from near a market in central Khartoum”.

And in the United States, a man in Brownsville, Texas has been charged with manslaughter after he seemingly lost control of his car and ploughed into a crowd of mostly Venezuelans outside a migrant centre. Eight people died and investigators are now trying to determine if the crash was intentional.

Click on the headlines to read more:

In light of "provocations" by Ukrainian forces, operations at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been suspended, according to a TASS state news agency report. The Moscow-installed governor of the Russia-controlled part of the surrounding region, Yevgeny Balitsky, cited concerns over Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim Russian-held territory, including areas in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As the two warring factions in Sudan began, United States-Saudi Arabia brokered truce talks in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah over the weekend, the Sudanese capital, on Monday (May 8) continued to witness air strikes.

At least eight people were mauled to death in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday after an SUV ploughed into a group of people, at a bus stop near a homeless shelter. The man accused and later identified has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter, said the local police chief on Monday (May 8). This comes as the investigators are now trying to determine if the crash was intentional.

The head of Russia’s mercenary outfit Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Monday (May 8) said that it began receiving the ammunition it needed to press its advance to capture the key eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

