Morning brief: Protests against US aid airdrop in Gaza; Trump wins Republican caucuses in 3 US states

Protesters in the United States demanding a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza Strip dismissed Washington's airdrop of humanitarian aid on the Palestinian territory on Saturday.

Former United States president and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump inched closer in his quest to become the Republican Party's presidential nominee after he won internal party elections in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho on Saturday.

Indian Navy is poised to bolster its operational prowess with the commissioning of INS Jatayu at the Minicoy islands in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, a significant stride towards fortifying security infrastructure in the wider region.

Weeks after late former Indian prime minister Charan Singh was conferred Bharat Ratna by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the party founded by his son Ajit Singh — Rashtriya Lok Dal — formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance on Saturday.