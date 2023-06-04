Morning brief: Odisha train crash death toll climbs to 294, Russia-Ukraine war updates, & more

The death toll from the train tragedy in the Balasore district of eastern India's Odisha state climbed to 294 on Sunday (June 4) and over 1,000 people have been injured. The restoration work is underway at the spot of the accident. As the war in Ukraine rages on, a Russian-installed official claimed on Sunday that a drone was shot down in Dzhankoi in annexed Crimea and caused damage to some infrastructure.

And in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began his third decade in power by replacing almost all members of his cabinet except for the ministers for health and culture.

The death toll from the triple-train crash in Balasore district of eastern India's Odisha state rose to 294, with the close relatives of the victims scrambling through a local school-turned-temporary mortuary to identify the deceased. So far, India's deadliest railway tragedy in more than 30 years has left more than 1,000 people injured.

A Russian-installed official claimed on Sunday (June 4), that a drone was shot down in Dzhankoi in annexed Crimea and caused damage to some infrastructure. Meanwhile, at least 20 people, including five children, were injured after an explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday which hit a two-storey dwelling, said the regional governor.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began his third decade in power by replacing almost all members of his cabinet except for the ministers for health and culture. The changes made, especially in foreign and finance portfolios, reflect the country's economic concerns and relations with the West as topping the re-elected president's agenda.

The Ugandan government said on Saturday (June 3) that 54 Ugandan peacekeepers were killed in an attack last week by the militant group al Shabaab on a military base in Somalia. According to a report by the news agency Reuters early Sunday, al-Shabaab militants targeted the base last Friday (May 26) in Bulamarer, around 130 kilometres southwest of Somalia's capital city Mogadishu.

