Russian official says drone shot down in Crimea; at least 20 injured after blast in Ukraine’s Dnipro

A Russian-installed official claimed on Sunday (June 4), that a drone was shot down in Dzhankoi in annexed Crimea and caused damage to some infrastructure. Meanwhile, at least 20 people, including five children, were injured after an explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday which hit a two-storey dwelling, said the regional governor.

A drone attack in Crimea?



Russian-installed official Oleg Kryuchkov in Crimea took to Telegram and said a drone was shot down in Crimea's Dzhankoi which is also reported to be near a Moscow military air base. "There is damage to windows in several houses in a residential district," said Kryuchkov about the overnight incident, adding, "All services are working. Official information - in the morning."

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, whose city Dzhankoi is said to be home to Moscow's largest military base in the region, as per Ukrainian officials.

This also comes a day after the regional official of Russia's Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed that an unprecedented Ukrainian shelling killed two people in the border region.

"Since this morning, the district of Shebekino has been under shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces," said Gladkov, adding that an "elderly woman" was killed in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka and another woman succumbed to her wounds in the village of Bezlyudovka.

What happened in Dnipro?



An explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, on Saturday, which hit a two-storey residential building has injured at least 20 people, said Ukrainian regional governor, Serhiy Lysak. He also claimed that three of the children were in serious condition, while a total of 17 people were being treated at the hospital.

The incident was reported in the Pidhorodnenska community where, as per local media reports four people were later pulled out of the rubble but Lysak said another child was likely still trapped in the debris. The strike which is said to be caused by a Russian missile, has also reportedly hit an emergency services building.

After the incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to Telegram and wrote, "Unfortunately, there are people under the rubble. Once again, Russia proves it is a terrorist state."

Russian air attack repelled: Ukraine

Early Sunday, Ukrainian officials said that Russia launched a wave of air attacks on Kyiv and they were able to repel all missiles and drones on their approach to the capital city using air defence systems. Around this time, the entire country was under air raid alert for nearly three hours.

The head of the military administration took to Telegram, on Sunday and wrote, "According to preliminary information, not a single air target reached the capital."

He added, "Air defence destroyed everything that was heading towards the city already at their distant approaches." According to a report by Reuters, witnesses heard several blasts in the Kyiv region but not in the city. Additionally, the blasts were also said to be likely from the air defence systems hitting targets.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE