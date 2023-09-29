Morning brief: No mention of Nijjar in Jaishankar-Blinken meet, India-Canada row, and more
India-US: Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday in Washington DC amids India-Canada row over the killing of Khalistani terrorist. However, the boiling issue didn't come up during the meeting.
India-Canada: Backpeddling on his anti-India rant, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said his government was committed to building closer ties with India.
US: House Republicans launched impeachment inquiry hearings into US President Joe Biden on Thursday. The inquiry of Biden detailed foreign payments to his family, but no evidence was provided that he had personally benefitted.
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC on Thursday (Sep 28), amid the diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
In another twist to Canada's diplomatic stance, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his government is committed to building closer ties with India, despite “credible allegations” of the Indian government's involvement in the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia just last June, reported Canada-based National Post.
House Republicans on Thursday (Sep 28) launched an impeachment inquiry hearings into United States President Joe Biden based on unproven allegations that he lied about his son Hunter’s business dealings.
Arab League 'suspends talks' with Syrian regime
The Arab League ministerial committee which was formed to oversee normalisation with the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has suspended meetings with regime representatives.
Kim Jong-Un pledges to accelerate production of nuclear arsenal
In a move to defy the United States North Korea has adopted a constitutional amendment to bolster and expand its nuclear force.