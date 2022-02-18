Morning brief: Latest legal blow to Trump, Blinken asks Russia to state plainly won't attack Ukraine & more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine grow, Russian separatists, shelled the village of Stanytsia-Luganska in east Ukraine. The shell struck the wall of a kindergarten that was occupied by 20 children and 18 staff members. No casualties have been reported. Judge orders former President Donald Trump and his eldest children to testify under oath in a civil probe into alleged fraud at Trump's family business, the latest legal setback for 75-year-old Trump who faces multiple cases that could complicate his bid for another term in office in 2024.

'Big provocation': Pro-Russian rebels shell Ukraine Kindergarten amid tensions

There were reports of shelling by Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian village of Stanytsia-Luganska amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The shell blast hit the wall of a Kindergarten used by 20 children and 18 staff.

'You just look dumb': Elon Musk compares Trudeau to Hitler, later deletes the tweet. Here's what he said

Triggering a storm on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk compared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with Adolf Hitler in a tweet that apparently expressed support for truckers protesting vaccine mandates.

Latest legal blow to Donald Trump: US judge orders him to testify in fraud probe

In a civil probe into alleged fraud at Donald Trump's family business, a US judge ruled that the former president and his eldest children Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr must give testimony under oath.

State plainly Russia will not invade Ukraine, US challenges Putin

US secretary of state Anthony Blinken told the United Nations that Russia is seeking to unleash a major invasion in the "coming days". The US diplomat citing intelligence inputs asked Russia to "announce today with no qualification, equivocation or deflection that Russia will not invade Ukraine. State it clearly. State it plainly to the world."

Beijing Winter Olympics: 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva misses out on podium