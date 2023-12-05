Morning brief: Indian states brace for Cyclone Michaung landfall, Israel intensifies strikes in Gaza, & more

Massive flood-like situation and waterlogging have completely disrupted normal life in India's southern Chennai city, which is being battered by the effects of the severe cyclonic storm Michaung. In other news, an intense air offensive by Israel struck the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday (Dec 4) claiming the lives of dozens of Palestinians and wounding others.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Massive flood-like situation and waterlogging have completely disrupted normal life in India's southern Chennai city, which is being battered by the effects of the severe cyclonic storm Michaung. Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state also witnessed heavy rains in some districts, with the weather department predicting similar inclement weather in several districts of Odisha and Jharkhand states.

An intense air offensive by Israel struck the south of the Gaza Strip on Monday (Dec 4) claiming the lives of dozens of Palestinians and wounding others. As per news agency Reuters, the target of the air strikes also included areas where Israel had told people to seek shelter.

On November 21, Al Jaber—who happens to be the president and host of the Dubai-based COP28 as well as the CEO of the United Arab Emirates’ state oil company, Adnoc, set the cat among the pigeons with a string of incendiary comments that didn’t go down well with international climate activists.

White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer on Monday (Dec 4) led a US delegation to India's capital New Delhi where he discussed forming an investigative panel in order to probe an alleged foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani separatist and leader of the banned Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) outfit Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.