Morning brief: Hung parliament in Spain, Ferry with 40 sinks in Indonesia, and more

The Spanish parliamentary elections delivered a hung assembly after Alberto Núñez Feijoo, led opposition conservative party secured the maximum seats but fell short of majority. In other news, a ferry sank in the Indonesia waters off the coast off Sulawesi island, killing at least 15 while 19 were still missing. The incident transpired while the ferry crossing from Lanto village on Buton island to Lagili village on Muna island.

The opposition conservative party of Spain, led by Alberto Núñez Feijoo, clinched the maximum number of seats in the snap elections but failed to secure a majority on Monday (July 24).

A search and rescue operation is currently underway after at least 15 people were killed and 19 were missing after a ferry sank off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Monday (July 24).

The ongoing escalation between Russia and Ukraine appears to have intensified. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in the early hours of Monday (July 24) claimed that "drone strikes" hit two "non-residential buildings" in the Russian capital at night.