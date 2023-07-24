Indonesia: At least 15 killed, several missing after ferry sinks off Sulawesi island

A search and rescue operation is currently underway after at least 15 people were killed and 19 were missing after a ferry sank off the coast of Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Monday (July 24).

Local reports state the ferry, with 40 people on board, sank just after midnight (1700 GMT, Sunday). It had been crossing from Lanto village on Buton island to Lagili village on Muna island in Southeast Sulawesi when the tragedy struck.

"Provisionally, there are 19 people who are still being searched for," Muhamad Arafah, head of the local search and rescue agency in Kendari city in Southeast Sulawesi was quoted as saying by AFP.

Six people survived the sinking and were rescued by the officials and sent to the hospital for treatment.

"All the victims have been identified and handed over to the families while the survivors are now being treated in local hospital," added Arafah.

The rescue images shared by the agencies showed victims' bodies covered in cloth on the floor of one of the local hospitals.

It is still unclear what caused the ferry to sink but preliminary investigations suggest it may have something to do with overcrowding.

Ferry accidents common in Indonesia

Ferries are a common mode of transport across Indonesia, an archipelago, made up of more than 17,000 islands. Naturally, the laws are lax and safety standards, mostly non-existent.

Last year in May, a ferry carrying over 800 passengers ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province for two days. It remained stuck there before the authorities intervened and managed to dislodge it. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the accident.

However, not many were lucky when a ferry carrying more than 150 people sank in one of the world's deepest lakes on Sumatra Island in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies)