Morning brief: Hamas releases third group of hostages, 3 students of Palestinian descent shot in US & more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Nov 27, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

Morning news brief. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

On the third day of an ongoing truce, Hamas released another group of hostages, including a four-year-old American girl, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This marks the third set of release under the four-day truce initiated on Friday (Nov 24). In other news, three university students of Palestinian descent were injured after being shot in the United States city of Burlington, Vermont on Saturday evening (Nov 25) in what the police suspect was a “hate-motivated crime”.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Irish writer Paul Lynch has won the 2023 Booker Prize for his dystopian novel "Prophet Song" which comes with an award of $63,000. The winning entry is Lynch's fifth novel but it is the first time he has emerged victorious in the category to land the coveted award. 

The newly minted coalition government in New Zealand will scrap the law that banned smoking for future generations, nearly a year after former prime minister Jacinda Ardern had the legislation passed in the parliament.

WATCH | Boris Johnson joins antisemitism protest as thousands march against hate in London

