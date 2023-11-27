Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas releases third group of captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: On the third day of an ongoing truce, Hamas released another group of hostages, including a four-year-old American girl, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This marks the third set of release under the four-day truce initiated on Friday (Nov 24). The truce offers a temporary respite for captive families, the first since the initial attack by the militant group on October 7, which led to significant Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Israeli authorities report that 17 hostages, including a woman in her 80s whose life is in danger, have returned to Israeli territory following the latest release.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: On the third day of an ongoing truce, Hamas released another group of hostages, including a four-year-old American girl, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This marks the third set of release under the four-day truce initiated on Friday (Nov 24). The truce offers a temporary respite for captive families, the first since the initial attack by the militant group on October 7, which led to significant Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Israeli authorities report that 17 hostages, including a woman in her 80s whose life is in danger, have returned to Israeli territory following the latest release.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar defended his remarks he was slammed by an Israeli government spokesperson and officials.
The Irish PM sparked a diplomatic row after he posted a message on X calling Emily Hand, the nine-year-old who had been taken as a hostage by Hamas "lost".
In a statement on Sunday, Varadkar said he believed "the vast majority of people understand what I was saying, recalling the amazing joy and awe that occurs when a child comes home. I’ve always been consistent in my unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and hostage taking."
The United Nations official who took part in a humanitarian aid convoy to northern Gaza expressed relieve after saying that aid groups were on track to deliver the biggest shipment in over a month.
Multiple UN agencies had expressed concerns about disease and dehydration in the north after it was cut off from outside aid for weeks.
The UN also previously said it could not get safe passage and medical groups who remained active like the International Red Cross came under fire there.
"People are so desperate and you can see in adults' eyes they haven't eaten, you can see the children are getting thinner," UNICEF's
James Elder told Reuters by video link from southern Gaza after returning from Gaza City. "There's just this immense relief. Literally people as they get water start drinking the water immediately," he said. "They're thirsty. They've been thirsty for days."
As the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas is nearing its end, United States President Joe Biden said that his administration is working to extend it.
"To keep this pause in fighting going beyond tomorrow is our goal – so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief to those in need," said Biden, in a post on X.
To keep this pause in fighting going beyond tomorrow is our goal – so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief to those in need. pic.twitter.com/R9RO8OnTmu— President Biden (@POTUS) November 26, 2023
Thailand's foreign ministry confirmed the release of three of its citizens. Images show the group being examined at an Israeli hospital.
"The group is now at the designated medical center where the Royal Thai Embassy officials are on hand to contact their families," said Thai foreign ministry, in a statement.
It added, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warmly congratulates the recently released hostages and their families and thanks all parties involved in the efforts towards this latest release."
The Thai officials also said that they are working to free another 15 Thais held in Gaza, while 17 nationals already released are set to return to Thailand soon.
A four-year-old American girl has been safely brought to Israel after her release from captivity in Gaza, announced US President Joe Biden. He urged an extension of the pause in Israel-Hamas fighting to facilitate additional hostage releases.
"She's free and she's in Israel now," Biden told reporters.
"She's been through a terrible trauma," Biden remarked about the child, Abigail, whose parents were murdered by Hamas militants when members of the Islamist group attacked Israel on October 7. On Friday in captivity, she marked her fourth birthday, the president said.
"Today, she's free, and Jill (Biden) and I, together with so many Americans, are praying for the fact that she is going to be alright," he said.
"She is now safely in Israel, and we continue to press and expect for additional Americans will be released as well. And we will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones," he added.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to meet with Elon Musk on Monday (Nov 27) to underscore "the urgency of countering the growing online anti-Semitism," according to a statement from the politician's office on Sunday (Nov 26).
Critics have targeted Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), for what they claim is an increase in hate speech on the social media platform since his takeover. Additionally, the White House has accused Musk of endorsing a conspiracy theory that implies Jews are working to weaken white majorities, labeling it as "abhorrent promotion" of anti-Semitism.