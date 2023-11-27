Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Hamas releases third group of captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar defended his remarks he was slammed by an Israeli government spokesperson and officials.

The Irish PM sparked a diplomatic row after he posted a message on X calling Emily Hand, the nine-year-old who had been taken as a hostage by Hamas "lost".

In a statement on Sunday, Varadkar said he believed "the vast majority of people understand what I was saying, recalling the amazing joy and awe that occurs when a child comes home. I’ve always been consistent in my unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and hostage taking."