Who is Avigail Idan? Four-year-old US hostage released by Hamas

Avigail Idan, a four-year-old Israeli-American, was among the 17 hostages released by Hamas on Sunday (Nov 26). Kidnapped during the October 7 attack in southern Israel, Avigail, who turned four while in captivity, suffered the loss of her parents during the Hamas assault.

Avigail's family expressed profound relief and gratitude for her safe return. They extended thanks to US President Joe Biden, the Qatari government, and others involved in securing her release. Despite this relief, the family remains committed to advocating for the release of the remaining hostages.

"There are no words to express our relief and gratitude that Avigail is safe and coming home," said Liz Hirsh Naftali, Avigail's great aunt, and Noa Naftali, her cousin, in a statement, as reported by the BBC.

Biden's remarks

President Biden said Avigail had been through a "terrible trauma", adding what she "endured is unthinkable".

He credited "intensive US diplomacy" for the recent hostage releases and expressed optimism about further releases in the days to come.

Of the 17 released hostages, 14 were Israeli, including nine children. The hostages, taken during the October attack, endured a harrowing ordeal. The release included members of the Brodutch family, with young children like four-year-old Oria, eight-year-old Yuval, and 10-year-old Ofri returning home.

Families welcomed their loved ones with mixed emotions, as joy for those returning was tempered by sadness for those still captive. Chen Almog-Goldstein and her children, abducted from Kfar Aza, experienced this bittersweet reunion. Sisters Dafna and Ela Elyakim, whose capture was livestreamed by the attackers, also returned.

Truce and prisoner exchange

The hostage release is part of a four-day truce between Hamas and Israel. In total, 54 hostages have been released, and 117 Palestinian prisoners freed during this window.

Also watch | US President Joe Biden announces release of 4-year-old american hostage The broader context includes Hamas's October attack that claimed 1,200 lives, with over 14,500 casualties in Israel's retaliatory campaign since then. The truce marks the third day of a temporary pause in fighting in Gaza.

While some hostages are being freed, the situation remains complex. Elderly hostage Elma Avraham was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition, highlighting the physical toll of the ordeal. The families, despite their relief, face a period of recovery as they navigate the new and challenging circumstances post-release.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.