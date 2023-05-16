Morning brief: Durham report on Trump-Russia investigation released, New Zealand hostel fire, and more

In a report gathered over three years by the Trump-administration appointment and released on Monday, special counsel John Durham found that the FBI should never have opened a thorough investigation into links between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. In other news, a fire broke out inside a hostel in New Zealand's capital city of Wellington early Tuesday local time, killing at least six people. Additionally, a former Rudy Giuliani associate sued the former New York mayor, presidential candidate, and Donald Trump's attorney for $10 million, alleging "abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct," including "alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks."

The report looked into the allegations of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Special Counsel John Durham said that the claim was based on flimsy evidence and was seriously flawed.

A former associate of ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani sued him for $10 million on Monday (May 15), alleging that he subjected her to "wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment." In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Noelle Dunphy said Giuliani started abusing her almost immediately after hiring her in January 2019 as a director of business development and making clear that satisfying his sexual demands was an "absolute requirement" of her job.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that at least six people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a hostel in central Wellington in the early hours of Tuesday (May 16).

"It is an absolute tragedy," Hipkins said. He further added that there were likely to be more than six fatalities. Firefighters said 52 people had been rescued, some from the roof.