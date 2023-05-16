New Zealand: At least six killed in hostel fire in Wellington, rescue operation underway

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that at least six people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a hostel in central Wellington in the early hours of Tuesday (May 16).

"It is an absolute tragedy," Hipkins said. He further added that there were likely to be more than six fatalities. Firefighters said 52 people had been rescued, some from the roof.

Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand (FENZ) said: "There are still a number of people unaccounted for, but this number, along with the number of deaths, cannot be confirmed at this time."

As reported by news agency Reuters, police said they don't know anything more until the 92-room structure is safe to enter, and there's a chance the roof will collapse. Adelaide Road is currently closed between John Street and the Basin Reserve due to a fire at a Newtown hostel. pic.twitter.com/25EUZxzevl — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) May 15, 2023 × I extend my deepest condolences to the people of New Zealand and all who have been affected by the devastating fire in Wellington overnight.



Our friendship is strong, and I know Queenslanders will join me in keeping New Zealand in our thoughts and prayers today. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) May 15, 2023 × Tragic news out of Wellington. A great city and community. Thinking of the family, friends and first responders over there 🇳🇿 — David Pocock (@DavidPocock) May 15, 2023 × Just after midnight, a fire broke out on the top floor of the Loafer Lodge in Wellington's Newtown suburb. According to police, the cause of the fire is unknown.

District Manager Commander Nick Pyatt said in the same statement that "this is a tragic event for all involved." He said, "My heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. This is a once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington. It’s the worst nightmare for us."

