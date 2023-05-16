ugc_banner

New Zealand: At least six killed in hostel fire in Wellington, rescue operation underway

Wellington, New ZealandEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: May 16, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Fire and emergency crews work at the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge, in Wellington, New Zealand May 16, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Firefighters said 52 people had been rescued, some from the roof, but the prime minister said that there were likely to be more than six fatalities 

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that at least six people have been killed in a fire that broke out in a hostel in central Wellington in the early hours of Tuesday (May 16). 

"It is an absolute tragedy," Hipkins said. He further added that there were likely to be more than six fatalities. Firefighters said 52 people had been rescued, some from the roof. 

Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand (FENZ) said: "There are still a number of people unaccounted for, but this number, along with the number of deaths, cannot be confirmed at this time." 

As reported by news agency Reuters, police said they don't know anything more until the 92-room structure is safe to enter, and there's a chance the roof will collapse. 

Just after midnight, a fire broke out on the top floor of the Loafer Lodge in Wellington's Newtown suburb. According to police, the cause of the fire is unknown.

District Manager Commander Nick Pyatt said in the same statement that "this is a tragic event for all involved." He said, "My heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. This is a once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington. It’s the worst nightmare for us." 

(With inputs from agencies)

