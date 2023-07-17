Morning brief: Traffic stopped on Crimean Bridge, China's youth unemployment spike, and more
Story highlights
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief
To get your day started, here are some stories.
Due to an 'emergency' situation, traffic on Russia's Crimean Bridge aka Kerch Bridge or Kerch Strait Bridge was halted. As per media reports, explosions were heard. In other news, as per recently released data by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in June, the unemployment rate for youth — between the ages of 16 and 24 — has risen to 21.3 per cent, up from 20.8 per cent in May. Meanwhile, in Pakistan's Sindh province, two 150-year-old Hindu temples have been 'razed' within 24 hours.
Click on the headline to read more:
Traffic was halted on Russia's Crimean Bridge because of an "emergency" situation on Monday (July 17), with some Ukraine-based media claiming that explosions were heard.
150-year-old Hindu temple demolished, rockets launched on another in Pakistan's Sindh province
Two Hindu temples, one of which was built around 150 years ago, were desecrated in the Sindh province of Pakistan within 24 hours.June saw China youth employment at record high of 21.3%; economy grew by 6.3%
Unemployment rate among Chinese youth jumped to a record high of 21.3 per cent in June, reported the nation's National Bureau of Statistic (NBS) on Monday. In May, this rate for youth between the ages of 16 and 24 years stood at 20.8 per cent, which at the time was a record high.
Carlos Alcaraz stuns Grand Slam leader Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller to lift maiden Wimbledon title
History at Wimbledon 2023! Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller (1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4) in the Men's Wimbledon 2023 final to win his maiden grass court Grand Slam.
Watch | India's gateway to outer space at Satish Dhawan Space Centre