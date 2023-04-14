Morning brief: Brazil's Lula bats for common BRICS currency; 18,000 cows killed in Texas farm blast, & more

Brazil's Lula called on BRICS nations to adopt a common currency to help increase trade and investment among the member countries. There have been discussions and proposals for a common BRICS currency in the past, but they have not come to fruition. BRICS countries include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva made an impassioned call to his BRICS counterparts, that include Russia, India, China, and South Africa other than Brazil, to replace the US dollar with their own currencies. Lula's comments come amid efforts by India, China, and Russia to set up streams for trade in their own currencies and expanding calls amongst BRICS nations to launch a potential common currency mechanism to trade amongst themselves.

A massive explosion at a dairy farm in west Texas state has claimed the lives of more than 18,000 cows, reportedly making it the deadliest blaze on record in the United States.



US: Michigan Researchers find shipwrecks from 1914 in Lake Superior



Researchers in Michigan found the wreckage of two ships that disappeared into Lake Superior in 1914. According to a report by the Associated Press on Wednesday (April 12), the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced the discoveries this month after confirming details with other researchers. Ric Mixter, a board member of the society, called the discoveries a career highlight.

A hippo belonging to the private collection of notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar died in Colombia after being struck by a car, according to a statement from local authorities, reported CNN. The incident took place on a route between Medelln city and the Colombian capital Bogota on Tuesday night. While the hippo died on the spot, the driver of the car was sent for medical assistance by emergency personnel.