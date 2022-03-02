Morning brief: Biden's State of the Union address, World Bank announces $1bn aid for Afghanistan and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

US President Joe Biden denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "premeditated and unprovoked" in his State of the Union address. As Russia's attack on Ukraine continues for the sixth day, Biden emphasized the United States's solidarity with NATO allies in their deterrence of the Russian invasion, adding that Putin miscalculated the NATO alliance's power.

In other news, the World Bank has announced a plan to use more than $1 billion from a frozen Afghanistan trust fund to finance education, agriculture, health, and family programs in the country.

Biden goes after Russia, says Putin’s war was 'premeditated and unprovoked'

In his State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the "premeditated and unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine, as the US prepares to block its airspace to Russian planes.

United States closes its airspace to Russian aircrafts

The United States government has closed its airspace to Russian flights. This adds the US is to the host of nations, including Canada and Europe, that have shut down their airspace to Russian aircraft and other aircraft following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Afghanistan to receive more than $1 billion in aid from the World Bank; funds to bypass Taliban

A plan to use more than $1 billion from a frozen Afghanistan trust fund to finance education, agriculture, health, and family programs has been approved by the World Bank's executive board.

'Intelligence operative': US expels Russian spy working for United Nations

Amid the Ukraine-Russia chaos, a spokesperson for the US Mission to United Nations said that the United States is expelling a Russian "intelligence operative" who works at the United Nations.

Watch | EU members to discuss Kyiv's application for immediate membership amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict