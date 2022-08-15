Morning brief: Biden wishes India on its 75 years of independence, Trump's 'privileged' documents and more

Patriotic fervour is palpable at every nook and corner of India as the country celebrates its 75th Independence anniversary today. While, the atmosphere is celebratory in India, its South Asian neighbour, Afghanistan marks one year under the Taliban rule. Adding to the grim situation, Ecuadoran port city of Guayaquil witnessed a blast that killed five. In the realm of economy, Japan has seen growth in its GDP in the second quarter.

Biden wishes India on its 75th Independence day anniversary; calls it an indispensable partner

US President Joe Biden on Sunday released a statement congratulating India for celebrating its 75th Independence day anniversary. Calling both US and India great democracies and indispensable partners, Biden added that together they could address the challenges around the world.

Blast in Ecuador kills five; officials blame criminal gangs

An explosion on Sunday left at least five dead and 16 others injured in the port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador. President Guillermo Lasso proclaimed a state of emergency.

Trump 'requests' Justice Department to return seized 'privileged' documents

Days after the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago club cum residence in Florida, former US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that the Justice Department took boxes which were covered under attorney-client or executive privilege and requested them to return the documents.

Japan's economy rebounds from COVID; sees growth in second quarter

After the government relaxed COVID-19 business restrictions, official data released on Monday revealed that Japan's GDP grew in the three months leading up to June.

WATCH | Kenya: Toxic dump affects reproductive health of waste pickers