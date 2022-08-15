Trump 'requests' Justice Department to return seized 'privileged' documents

Days after the FBI raid at his club cum Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, former US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that the Justice Department took boxes which were covered under attorney-client or executive privilege and requested them to return the documents.

“Oh great! It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, and also ‘executive’ privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken,” said Trump on his social media platform.

The Republican leader further requested the Justice Department by stating, “By copy of this TRUTH, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the location from which they were taken. Thank you!”

As reported by WION, after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that his lawyers had moved a motion to unseal portions of the search warrant, a list of items was made public by a federal judge last week.

According to Trump's side, boxes labelled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33 and other sets of documents contained information that was protected under attorney-client privilege.

It is pertinent to note that the FBI also carried some document boxes marked as "TS/SCI". These documents come under top-secret and confidential labelling, meaning they could cause 'exceptionally grave' damage to US national security.

Read More: Department of Justice to unseal Trump's search warrant, says Attorney General Merrick Garland

After the raid, Trump had issued a public statement where he complained that the FBI officers had broken into his safe. He also added that the raid by the FBI on his house was a weaponisation of the Justice System.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponisation of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections." said Trump.

Read More: Armed man attempts to breach FBI office in Cincinnati; fires shots at troops in pursuit

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: