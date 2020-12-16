More than 300 schoolboys abducted in Nigeria by Boko Haram

In 2014, at least 276 schoolgirls were kidnapped in Nigeria by the Boko Haram. The sheer scale of it sparked international outrage. It led to a global campaign. The world united in saying 'bring back our girls'.

The campaign forced the govt of Muhammadu Buhari to act. Some of the girls were rescued by the Nigerian military. But most of them managed to escape on their own.

It has been six years 112 girls are still missing to this day. Their whereabouts are still unknown and parents still await their return. The campaign has faded into disappointment.

However, another one has begun, 'bring back our boys'. More than 300 schoolboys have been abducted. The Boko Haram has once again claimed responsibility. It's been more than five days and the boys are still missing.

Their parents are campaigning for their return. But unlike the last time, the world couldn't be bothered less.

There have been a few obligatory statements, and that's it.

For more than 300 students to be kidnapped by a jihadist group in broad daylight, The incident deserves the urgent attention of the world as it is important to highlight the fears of the parents.

These parents have shown their anger against the inaction of the Nigerian govt led by Muhammadu Buhari.

Zainab Muhammed, mother of an abducted child said: "If this government is just, as they say they are, we want them to rescue our children because they have the capacity to do so but their actions are slow because it is not their children that are involved in the incident. They put us in this situation where both we the parents and grandparents are in absolute confusion. They've stopped us from having peace of mind. We are totally sad."

Marwa Hamza Kankara, who is a parent of a missing boy said: "A child is not only for one person, over 520 children are missing, they all belong to me as a mother, they belong to everyone. I am not only crying for my child but i am crying for all the children."

Hundreds of students have been missing for five days and all the parents have are reassurances from the Nigerian govt.

The govt of Nigeria has been putting out images of Muhammadu Buhari being briefed by officials. They say the president is fully committed to the rescue of the school students.

And this is despite the fact that the kidnappings have happened in the home-state of the Nigerian president, the state of katsina -- in north-west Nigeria.

It had always been plagued by violent bandits. And now the Boko Haram has made inroads in this state by kidnapping innocent students.

Just what is the Nigerian govt doing?...

It was negotiating with the kidnappers, shutting down schools and reinforcing security in vulnerable areas.

Boko haram has made a career out of kidnapping students. The meaning of Boko Haram is -- western education is prohibited and the group is enforcing its will.

Now with 300 children kidnapped, Abuja has been forced to negotiate on the Boko Haram's terms.

In recent years, there has been an influx of Nigerians joining the ranks of Boko Haram. Young boys from poor backgrounds ---- highly susceptible to hate propaganda.