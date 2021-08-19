More than 2,200 people have died in deadly Haiti earthquake, locals claim

Haiti was left in shock and tears after a deadly earthquake hit the country on Saturday. More than a week after the deadly quakes, the southern Haitian city of Les Cayes has said more than 2,200 people have lost their lives to the natural disaster.

Witnesses told news agency, Reuters, that even days after the earthquake, the city is still struggling to get back to their normal life.

In Pics | Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills over 300 people

While the Haitian authorities said the official death toll from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake had reached 2,189, the locals think the death toll is more than the official figures being reported.

This has hit the country at a time when the locals were still recovering from the 2010 quake that killed more than 200,000 people.

WATCH

In the seaside city, many people have been spotted sleeping on roads on mattresses as several buildings and homes crumbled down in the deadly quake.

The local patrol police officers have said there has been no immediate reports or any further reported deaths or damage in the area.

Officials have claimed that more than 2,200 people have lost their lives and thousands of others have been injured in the 7.2 magnitude earthquake.