In Pics | Haiti searches for survivors after quake kills over 300 people

Rescue workers were scrambling to find survivors after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing at least 304 and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake. Scroll to see images.

Les Cayes, southwest Haiti

A house is seen collapsed after the earthquake hit on August 14, 2021 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti.

Rescue workers scrambled to find survivors after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti early Saturday, killing at least 304 and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake

(Photograph:AFP)