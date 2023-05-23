More than 100 US and EU lawmakers push to remove Sultan Al Jaber as COP28 head

Over 130 lawmakers from the European Union and the United States are urging the removal of oil executive Sultan Al Jaber as the president of the upcoming COP28 climate talks. In a joint letter addressed to the United Nations, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and US President Joe Biden, the lawmakers have expressed concerns about the influence of fossil fuel companies on the negotiations. Why are the lawmakers seeking Al Jaber's removal? The appointment of Al Jaber, who heads the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, as the COP28 chief has been controversial since its very announcement.

The lawmakers argue that having an oil company executive leading the talks poses a risk of undermining the negotiations, particularly as Al Jaber's company plans to significantly increase oil production, potentially exceeding the global warming limits set through the COP process. What does the letter say? The letter as per Politico, warns that fossil fuel companies may exert "undue influence" over the negotiations, set to happen in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the end of the year.

"The decision to name as president of COP28 the chief executive of one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies — a company that has recently announced plans to add 7.6 billion barrels of oil to its production in the coming years, representing the fifth largest increase in the world — risks undermining the negotiations," they wrote.

As per them, the talks stand the risk of getting "severely jeopardised by having an oil company executive at the helm".

The lawmakers emphasise the need to limit corporate influence on climate negotiations and propose "adopting concrete steps" towards implementing rules to achieve this during the upcoming technical UN climate talks in Bonn. Who are the signatories? As per Bloomberg, the letter has been signed by 99 EU and 34 US lawmakers.

The US signatories include two dozen members of Congress, as well as Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Sheldon Whitehouse.

Among the nearly 100 EU signatories are leaders from the Green Party, The Left, and the Socialists & Democrats.

Politico quotes The Left's leader Manon Aubry, who remarked that "Corporate greed and lobbyists' lies have led us into this climate crisis."

"We must prevent private interests from interfering in politics and regain ownership of our future," she said. What do the EU and US leaders have to say? EU and US leaders have defended Al Jaber's appointment, stating that he is well-suited to lead the COP28 summit.

A spokesperson for COP28 also defended Al Jaber, highlighting his experience in the renewable energy sector and previous involvement in climate talks.

Jaber is "extremely well placed to lead us into a successful COP," said European Green Deal chief Frans Timmermans, while the US climate envoy John Kerry called him a "terrific choice." Would the letter matter in the grand scheme of things? The lawmakers' letter adds weight to the growing campaign calling for his replacement.

The letter from lawmakers underscores the significance of the COP28 summit and its potential impact on billions of people.

The outcome of the negotiations, as per Aubry, is crucial in determining the balance "between life and death, chaos and solidarity," and addressing the climate crisis. Why now? This actually isn't the first concerted attempt to have Al Jaber removed. In January, soon after he was appointed, more than two dozen US lawmakers urged John Kerry, the country's climate envoy, to diplomatically influence the UAE to replace Al Jaber as the chief of COP28. In February, green lawmakers from the EU also expressed the same argument in a letter to the Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, Simon Stiell.

