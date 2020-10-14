More than 1 million mink to be killed to contain spread of coronavirus in Denmark

After a series of COVID-19 outbreaks were observed among the animals, the Danish government has asked local farms to cull over 1 million mink.

The matter came to light after the United States Department of Agriculture revealed in a report that a COVID-19 infection had its association with a mink farm in North Jutla.

Following that report, the Danish Patient Safety Authorit started collecting samples from mink farms, and nearly 34 farms were subjected to testing.

Also read: Battle over mink fur almost brings down the Polish government

Earlier, at that time, the government imposed measures and restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 on mink farms. However, the cases increased drastically and by the start of October, nearly 60 mink farms had been infected in North Jutland alone, and 46 others were being observed.

"We have continuously launched initiatives to manage and contain the spread of infection," Mogens Jensen, the Danish Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries said.

However, she also added that, "In view of the recent large increase, we must unfortunately state that it has not been sufficient to prevent continued spread of infection among the North Jutland mink herds."

Also read:Thousands of mink dead from COVID-19 outbreaks in US

While the decision has gained some negative views on social media, the locals have supported the government saying that while it is a difficult decision, human health has to be prioiritised first, and there has been no alternate solution to this yet.

"In recent weeks, we have all experienced that more and more farms in North Jutland have been infected, and no one has been able to explain the increase. Human health must come first," age Pedersen, chairman of the Danish Mink Breeders Association said.

As per recent investigations, it has been revealed that minks are more prone to the novel coronavirus. However, scientists are still trying to figure out as to why this particular species is so susceptible to coronavirus in comparison to other animals.