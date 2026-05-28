/More colour than content: Rubio’s carefully choreographed India visit

As if the signals were already there about what to expect from the visit, but difficult to read when a high profile visit is underway. On Saturday, day one of US Secretary of State Rubio's India visit, one of his engagements was the opening of the US Embassy Support Annex Dedication Ceremony. The board that was inaugurated had misspelt Hindi, not noticed by anyone that time. This could have been a possible clerical error, and to err is human.

Keeping his remarks short as the sun beat down, Rubio told the audience: “So it’s an honour really to be here today. I wanted to keep this brief because it’s hot. (Laughter.) It’s hot. It’s – although it’s not humid. Like, I’m from Miami. There’s the humid hot and then there’s this hot, but it’s like: what time is it? It should be getting – cooling off by now.”

Rubio, who had made Kolkata his first stop, on Monday went on tourism mode, visited Agra and Jaipur, producing a stream of Insta photographs that projected warmth and normalcy. The itinerary appeared choreographed to signal that bilateral ties remained strong despite months of turbulence.

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The visit was to do damage control after US President Donald Trump’s earlier tariff on India and his endorsement of a comment that described India as a "hell hole". American side is possibly unaware of the impact of those comments in India. Tariffs were later withdrawn after trade talks started, with a US team set to visit Delhi next month.

Pakistan remained a sensitive undercurrent. While Rubio was in India, the Trump administration engaged with Pakistan’s Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, often referred to by US President as his “favourite field marshal”, and praised him publicly just a day after the visit ended. Washington’s renewed focus on Islamabad is seen as linked to its broader West Asia policy.

At a joint press conference in Delhi, Rubio was asked about Pakistan and responded cautiously, not to be seen siding with Pakistan. “We have relations and we work at the tactical level, for example, and in many other ways with countries all over the world. So does India. That’s what responsible nation-states do. But I don’t view our relation with any country in the world as coming at the expense of our strategic alliance with India.” Bilateral trade provides important ballast. India-US trade stands at around $250 billion, far larger than US-Pakistan trade, which is roughly equivalent to the $7 billion seafood trade between India and the United States.

When WION's Siddhant Sibal asked Rubio about racism faced by Indians, he replied, almost losing control: “There are stupid people in the United States that make dumb comments all the time.” Later state dept deleted the X post of the exchange, with no reason being given. Difficult to find the reason since it's been long that the state dept had not held a press conference, and no questions were taken at the Quad press statements at American insistence.

Also Read: US State Dept deletes X post featuring WION question to Rubio on racism against Indians

The visit’s most concrete outcome came on the final stretch. In New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rubio signed a Framework on Securing Supply Chains in the Mining and Processing of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths. The pact aims to deepen cooperation in mining, processing, recycling and investment, building resilient supply chains for emerging technologies. It also included a Joint Statement on the India-US AI Opportunity Partnership. The moves follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington in February 2025 and India’s participation in US-led initiatives such as the Pax Silica and the FORGE forum. In the end, Mr Rubio’s excursion was a masterclass in diplomatic theatre: plenty of colour, generous helpings of heat, and just enough agreements to prevent anyone from calling the trip a complete holiday.