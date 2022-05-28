Monkeypox virus: Rodent pets belonging to monkeypox patients should 'ideally' be isolated

Amid growing concerns over the recent spread of the monkeypox virus, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised the monkeypox patients to avoid any contact with their pets for 21 days. Monkeypox is a viral infection that is more common in West and Central Africa. However, its spread in Europe and some other western countries alarmed the experts. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned on May 27 that the detection of cases in recent weeks could be just the beginning. "We don't know if we are just seeing the peak of the iceberg," said Sylvie Briand, WHO's epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention chief.

The natural reservoir of monkeypox is unknown, but the experts believe it comes from rodents in the west and central. It has been understood tha gerbils, hamsters and other rodents could be particularly susceptible to the disease.

"Based on current evidence, for pet rodents in households where there are infected people, temporary removal from the household for a limited quarantine period (21 days)," a risk assessment from the UKHSA noted.

"...and testing to exclude infection is recommended, particularly where there are infected human contacts who have had close direct and prolonged contact with the animal or its bedding and/or litter," it added.

Meanwhile, other pets, such as cats and dogs, should be isolated in the house. And to ensure no "clinical signs" are observed, it is recommended that the pets should go for regular vet checks.

Meanwhile, in another advisory, European health authorities have asked monkeypox patients to isolate their pet hamsters, gerbils and guinea pigs. Experts are worried that the virus could become endemic across Europe in case it jumps to animals.

As per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), "Rodent pets should ideally be isolated in monitored facilities, complying with respiratory isolation (for example, a laboratory) and animal welfare conditions (for example, government facilities, kennels or animal welfare organisations), and tested (by PCR) for exposure before quarantine ends."

