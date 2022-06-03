Monkeypox not a public health emergency, says European health agency

The European Union drug watchdog European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said it is working with a drug manufacturer for a possible vaccine even as the World Health Organisation(WHO) said it is "not concerned about a global pandemic."

"Despite the outbreak being rather unprecedented in Europe, at present this is not a public health emergency," EMA vaccines chief Marco Cavaleri said.

Meanwhile, Nigerian authorities said 21 monkeypox cases have been detected this year with one fatality. Patients affected with monkeypox cases typically display high fever, swollen lymph nodes and rashes with person-to-person infection also possible.

Switzerland and Netherlands have reported monkeypox cases with Britain recording over 200 cases. WHO's European chief Hans Kluge had earlier indicated that "we do not yet know if we will be able to contain its spread completely" amid fears of the continued spread of the virus.

The virus has spread rapidly in Europe with Spain recording 59 monkeypox cases. Several cases were detected through PCR and genome testing in Spain with 171 suspected monkeypox cases reported throughout the nation.

The virus has also spread to the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovenia. A man in Austria was hospitalised as North American countries including France and the United States reported cases of the virus.

