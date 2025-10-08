/Momentum from Putin-Trump Alaska meet ‘gone’: Russia expresses dim hopes of ending war in Ukraine

Russia on Wednesday (Oct 8) said that the momentum towards reaching a ceasefire deal in Ukraine had “largely gone” following Alaska talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. During the summit in Anchorage in August, the two leaders held talks as part of efforts to end the war that has been going on for over three years, but failed to reach any peace agreement till now. The negotiations, which seemed to progress earlier, have since stalled, with both Moscow and Kyiv launching continued strikes into each other’s territories.

“Unfortunately, we must admit that the powerful momentum generated by Anchorage in favour of agreements... has largely gone,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, as quoted by Russian news agencies. Ryabkov also accused Europe of wanting to wage a “war to the last Ukrainian”.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly expressed his growing frustration with Putin, saying he is “very disappointed” with the Russian leader. Despite reaching out to Putin following the Alaska talks, he has failed to draw any major concessions from the Kremlin.

Last month, Trump took to his Truth Social platform, saying that Kyiv should try to “take back” all its occupied territory by Russia with the help of Europe and NATO. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance suggested that Washington was considering sending its long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

On Sunday (Oct 5), Putin warned Washington that sending Tomahawks to Ukraine would mean a “whole new level of escalation” and would damage Russia’s relationship with the US.