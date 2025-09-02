/Modi hitting back at Trump? Indian PM's 'economic selfishness' remark after US President's 'one-sided disaster' jab amid tariff row

PM Modi hailed India’s 7.8% GDP growth amid global economic concerns, subtly criticising “economic selfishness”, a remark seen as a dig at Trump’s tariffs on Indian goods.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India’s economy was beating expectations, even as the world faced challenges fuelled by what he called “economic selfishness”, a comment seen as a swipe at Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking at the Semicon India 2025 conference in Delhi, Modi pointed to strong GDP numbers in the first quarter of this year. “Once again, India has performed better than every expectation, every assessment,” he said. “At a time when there are concerns in the economy of the world, there are challenges created by economic selfishness; in that environment, India has achieved a growth of 7.8 per cent,” he added.
Also read: Trump family made $6 BILLION from crypto-coin launch thanks to a company run by Steve Witkoff's son - Here's how
Government data released last Friday showed India’s economy grew by 7.8 per cent year-on-year in April-June, up from 7.4 per cent in the previous quarter. This was the fastest pace in five quarters, coming just after the United States slapped 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. At the event, Modi also received the first made-in-India semiconductor chips, saying the world “trusts and believes in India” and is ready to build the future of chipmaking together.
Also read: 'Thrown India over the side': Did Trump cast India aside for business with Pakistan? Ex-US NSA Jake Sullivan Weighs In
A day earlier, US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of India’s trade policies, calling them “a totally one sided disaster!” in a post on Truth Social. He claimed that India had once offered to cut tariffs to zero, but argued the move had come “too late.” Trump accused India of selling “massive amounts of goods” to the US while keeping tariffs high on American exports. He also targeted New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil and weapons, saying it was unfair to American businesses. The US tariffs now stand at 50 per cent on Indian goods, with an additional 25 per cent duty imposed last month on energy imports from Russia, a move India has condemned as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”