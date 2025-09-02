/Modi hitting back at Trump? Indian PM's 'economic selfishness' remark after US President's 'one-sided disaster' jab amid tariff row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India’s economy was beating expectations, even as the world faced challenges fuelled by what he called “economic selfishness”, a comment seen as a swipe at Donald Trump’s steep tariffs on Indian goods. Speaking at the Semicon India 2025 conference in Delhi, Modi pointed to strong GDP numbers in the first quarter of this year. “Once again, India has performed better than every expectation, every assessment,” he said. “At a time when there are concerns in the economy of the world, there are challenges created by economic selfishness; in that environment, India has achieved a growth of 7.8 per cent,” he added.

India records fastest growth in five quarters

Government data released last Friday showed India’s economy grew by 7.8 per cent year-on-year in April-June, up from 7.4 per cent in the previous quarter. This was the fastest pace in five quarters, coming just after the United States slapped 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports. At the event, Modi also received the first made-in-India semiconductor chips, saying the world “trusts and believes in India” and is ready to build the future of chipmaking together.

Trump lashes out at trade ties