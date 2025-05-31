/MIT bars Indian American student from graduation ceremony over her pro Palestine speech

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) barred the 2025 class president Megha Vemuri from participating in the official graduation commencement ceremony on Friday after she delivered a pro-Palestine speech at a separate campus event a day earlier.

MIT made the announcement on Friday without naming the student, saying that she delivered a speech at Thursday’s OneMIT commencement ceremony that was not the one provided in advance, said an NBC News report.

University spokesperson Kimberly Allen said, “MIT supports free expression but stands by its decision, which was in response to the individual deliberately and repeatedly misleading Commencement organisers and leading a protest from the stage, disrupting an important Institute ceremony.”

“While that individual had a scheduled role at today’s Undergraduate Degree Ceremony, she was notified that she would not be permitted at today’s events,” Allen added.

The speech at the OneMIT commencement event on Thursday went viral online and was shared by the Palestinian Youth Movement. While delivering her speech, Vemuri wore a keffiyeh—a symbol of Palestinian solidarity—and condemned MIT’s research collaborations with the Israeli military.

She also accused the university of “aiding and abetting” Israel’s actions against Palestinians and called for a “free Palestine”.

“The students of MIT will not tolerate genocide,” she said, praising campus activism in support of Palestinian rights.

MIT officials said Vemuri’s remarks differed from the speech approved in advance and that her actions amounted to staging a protest during an official ceremony.

Vemuri, an Indian-American student leader, had been expected to speak again at Friday’s main graduation event but was informed she would no longer be allowed to participate.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions on US campuses over the war in Gaza and increasing scrutiny of institutional ties with Israel. Pro-Palestine protests have intensified in recent months, with students demanding that universities divest from companies and programmes linked to the Israeli military.

Vemuri faces vicious trolling for pro-Palestine speech

Vemuri is receiving severe backlash on social media following her pro-Palestine speech at her graduation ceremony.

Ouriel Ohayon, an Israeli CEO of a company dealing with Crypto, wrote an X post slamming Vemuri for denouncing MIT’s ties with Israel and calling for solidarity with Palestine.

Following the speech, Vemuri’s LinkedIn profile was deactivated, with users on social media platforms noting its absence.