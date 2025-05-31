/100 days of Delhi govt: CM Rekha Gupta presents report card, slams AAP's 'greed for power,' praises Operation Sindoor

As the Bharatiya Janata Party completes 100 days in power in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during an event, marking 100 days in power, launched a scathing attack on her predecessors, accusing them of "greed for power" and "questioning the valour of India's Armed Forces."

Power vs selfless service

Speaking at the '100 Din Seva Ke' event in the Indian national capital, Gupta said her government worked on the streets, among the people, unlike the previous regime, which she alleged was consumed by power.

Recalling the mass movement at Ramlila Maidan that propelled the AAP to power, Gupta said, "Everyone supported it, thinking something better would happen in Delhi and the country. Those people who used to say that they are not greedy for power became so greedy that they could not see anything except power."

"My cabinet, our MLAs, all the public representatives continuously work on the streets among the people..." she said.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher interacts with Rekha Gupta

Gupta also interacted with actor Anupam Kher and said, "I feel very sad when I think about those people who used to sit in the chair (of Chief Minister) and raised questions on the Indian Armed Forces and used to join hands with the enemies of the nation".

Hailing Operation Sindoor, Gupta said that it "increased the respect for women," adding, "All the women of the nation salute the armed forces for destroying the terrorist sites in enemy territory".

The Delhi CM also recited a poem titled "I Am Sindoor Too", proclaiming women’s strength and resilience in the fight against terrorism.

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

CM Rekha Gupta announced that 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana', aimed at women’s welfare and financial empowerment, would be rolled out soon "after all the legal proceedings are completed."

The 100-day report card also highlighted the BJP government's achievements, like controlling pollution by building sprinklers and tackling the "fees mafia" in schools.