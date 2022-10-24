Missouri: Shooter kills two before being shot dead by police

A gunman opened fire at St. Louis high school in Missouri in US killing at least two people. According to St. Louis Police Commissioner Mike Mack, six more people are injured. Mack added that police officers fatally shot the suspect.

Police responded to Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at 9:10 a.m. on a call of an active shooter.

When police officials arrived at the scene, students were running out of the school. Some of them told the officers that the shooteer had a "long gun". The officers then confronted the shooter who was fatally gunned down by police fire.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE