/Missile attack on Kuwait an 'Egregious ceasefire violation by Iran': US

US Central Command (Centcom) on Thursday (May 28) called Iran's alleged ballistic missile attack on Kuwait an “egregious ceasefire violation” and accused Tehran of violating the temporary ceasefire. The attack comes amid a shaky truce as peace talks between both the countries progress slowly.

However, all the missiles launched toward Kuwait on Wednesday evening were intercepted by Kuwaiti forces, claimed Centcom.

“At 10:17 p.m. ET on May 27, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces," said the US Central Command in a post on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz," Centcom added.

US strike on southern Iran amid fragile ceasefire

Earlier, on Monday (May 18) US struck southern Iran and claimed that the strikes were defensive in nature and will not have an impact on negotiations with Tehran.

Centcom said the missiles were launched in “self-defense" targeting “missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines."

But the next day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force commander, Seyed Majid Moosavi, accused US of violating ceasefire by launching the strikes.

Trump has been reiterating that a deal is very close between the two countries to end the war but on Wednesday, during a cabinet meet warned that “maybe we have to go back and finish it".