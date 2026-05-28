/Iran vows to defend sovereignty after US attack on Bandar Abbas, condemns Trump's threat to Oman

Iran's foreign ministry on Thursday (May 28) condemned latest US strikes on the southern port city of Bandar Abbas. It also expressed solidarity with Oman after President Donald Trump threatened to "blow them up". The ministry's spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that Iran would "take all necessary measures to defend its national sovereignty" and condemned what he called “the threatening rhetoric of American officials against Iran and several regional countries.” US military carried out new strikes on Iran, targeting a military site in Bandar Abbas, a strategic port city. The Trump administration also imposed fresh sanctions on Persian Gulf Strait Authority that was set up a week ago for charging tolls from ships.

In response to US attack, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it had targeted a US air base, without providing details of its location. At the same time, Kuwait, which hosts a US air base, said that its air defences were intercepting “hostile missile and drone threats.” CENTCOM described its actions as “measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire.” It also said that its forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones “that posed a threat around the Strait of Hormuz.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: US military carries out fresh strikes in Iran as explosions reported in Bandar Abbas

The fresh military action came just hours after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran that Washington would "finish the job" if Iran failed to agree to a peace deal. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump claimed Iran was “negotiating on fumes” and suggested a deal could be close despite rising tensions. “They want very much to make a deal,” he said.