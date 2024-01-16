Millions of Britons living abroad regain right to vote in UK elections

More than three million British citizens living abroad will regain their right to vote in all elections across the United Kingdom starting Tuesday (Jan 16), marking the end of an arbitrary 15-year limit on voting rights.

‘Voting is a basic right’

The end to the so-called 15-year limit also brings an end to an almost 20-year court battle by the late Harry Shindler, who challenged the rule in the high court in 2016.

“Voting is a basic citizenship right regardless of where someone lives,” said co-chair Jane Golding of the campaign group British in Europe.

She added, “This is a historic change to the UK franchise after years of campaigning by ourselves and others, particularly long-term campaigner Harry Shindler, who sadly died before he could use his hard-won vote.”

WATCH | UK General Elections: Rishi Sunak calls for elections in 2024 The scrapping of the limit also marks the biggest increase in the British electoral franchise since the introduction of full female suffrage in 1928.

The end of the 15-year rule following the implementation of the Elections Act 2022 last month, is a relief to those who had been repeatedly down by several UK governments in the last two decades.

The law allows British citizens worldwide to register to vote online regardless of how long they have been overseas.

The registration will be linked to the addresses in the UK they were either registered to vote at or lived at, enabling them to remain on the electoral roll for up to three years. The electors can also apply online for either a postal or proxy vote after the registration.

According to the government estimates, Tuesday’s change in law could enfranchise around 3.5 million people across the world. The move was also introduced in time for the next general election, the date of which has yet to be decided by the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

‘Votes for Life’ campaign

The change in the election law also comes after years of campaigning by various advocates, including the long-running “Votes for Life” campaign led by an overseas arm of the Conservatives. It has also been a long-standing Conservative Manifesto commitment.

ALSO READ | Britain likely go to polls in last six months of 2024, Rishi Sunak indicates

“From today, millions of British nationals across the world can exercise their right to vote in future general elections and have their say in the way their country should be governed,” said Secretary of State for the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, in a statement.

He added, “The Conservatives have once again shown that we are the party for democracy and protecting an individual’s right to vote.”

The enactment also comes despite several attempts to thwart the plans by the opposition Labour Party which introduced the 15-year rule in 2001 and another party Liberal Democrats who opposed changing the rule during the 2010-2015 coalition.