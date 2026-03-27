/Military intel for gambling? Israeli air force major charged with using secret Iran war details to win big on Polymarket

An Israeli Air Force reservist is suspected of having exploited classified military information to place bets on the Polymarket prediction site related to Israel’s war with Iran in 2025, a Tel Aviv court revealed on Thursday. According to the indictment, the reservist, who served as a major, shared information on the timing of Israel’s opening strike in June 2025 with a civilian acquaintance, who then placed online bets for profit. Prosecutors allege the pair earned $162,663 from a successful wager, which they agreed to split evenly, reported Times of Israel. Israeli news website, Ynet reported that the civilian transferred the reservist’s share via a digital wallet using cryptocurrency. The reservist and civilian continued betting on subsequent events, including the end date of the 12-day conflict, until their arrests last month.

Court Proceedings and Military Response

The pair were indicted on severe security offences, bribery, and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors requested that they remain in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings. Authorities have not disclosed additional details about the suspects’ identities or the specifics of the bets, as the case was initially under a court-imposed gag order. This restriction was partially lifted on Thursday evening after a request by several Hebrew-language media outlets, allowing key details to be published, though the defendants’ names remain undisclosed. According to reports, the reservist briefed his acquaintance on the planned operation a day before it began on June 13, and similar alleged information-sharing occurred regarding an attack in Yemen later in September 2025. This bet won the pair thousands of dollars. The Israel Defense Forces described the matter as ‘grave’ but stressed that ‘no operational harm was caused.’ The IDF further stated, “This constitutes a severe ethical failure and a clear crossing of a red line… the alleged actions are not in line with IDF values and what is expected of servicemembers.”

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Context: Polymarket and Security Concerns

Polymarket is one of the world’s largest prediction markets, allowing users to place bets using cryptocurrency, debit or credit cards, and bank transfers. The platform has faced scrutiny over insider trading and manipulation, with users reportedly profiting from early knowledge of military or political events, including US-Iran hostilities and actions in Venezuela. Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that newly created accounts had placed almost $70,000 on a US ceasefire with Iran, standing to win nearly $820,000, apparently based on insider knowledge.